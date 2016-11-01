FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-Senior FIG syndicate banker departs RBS
November 1, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Senior FIG syndicate banker departs RBS

Sudip Roy and Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - Harman Dhami, a managing director in the financial institutions group debt syndicate at Royal Bank of Scotland, has the left the bank, according to multiple market sources.

Dhami's departure comes just under a year after the bank folded its hybrid and liability management team into the bank's syndicate business. He had worked at RBS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson for RBS declined to comment. Dhami could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand, writing by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)

