MOVES-Jon Weiss to join hedge fund Candlewood Investment
July 24, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Jon Weiss to join hedge fund Candlewood Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive Jon Weiss will join hedge fund Candlewood Investment Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Weiss will join as managing partner and money manager later this year, the report said. (bloom.bg/1nF09H9)

He was global head of a special situations group at RBS and left this month as the company prepares to wind down the distressed unit, Bloomberg Buisnessweek reported last week. (buswk.co/1lAXp7P)

Candlewood Investment was not immediately available for comment. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)

