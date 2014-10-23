FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Leeming wins top FIG hybrid/LM job at RBS
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Leeming wins top FIG hybrid/LM job at RBS

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - David Leeming has been appointed head of hybrid capital debt capital markets and liability management for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at RBS as the UK lender continues to reshuffle its debt business, according to sources.

Leeming will report to Gordon Taylor, head of investment grade capital markets.

AJ Davidson, head of hybrid capital and balance sheet solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific and Leeming’s previous boss Andrew Burton, head of liability management will now report into Leeming.

Davidson and Burton were both contenders for the position.

With Leeming’s appointment, the UK lender has nearly completed the restructuring of its debt capital markets and client coverage teams for Europe and the Middle East, following a four-month review by UK client coverage head Richard Bartlett.

The bank is still looking to name a head of France and Benelux FIG DCM.

Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.