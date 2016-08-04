FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBS shuffles DCM team as Leeming departs
August 4, 2016

MOVES-RBS shuffles DCM team as Leeming departs

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - David Leeming, head of hybrid capital debt capital markets and liability management at RBS, left the bank in late July for personal reasons, according to a source familiar with the matter.

His responsibilities have been taken up by existing members of the team. Phil Pearce will be head of financial institutions hybrid capital and liability management, while Veenay Chheda will take on that role in the corporate market.

Leeming had held the role since October 2014. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)

