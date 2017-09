LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Mark Byrne has resigned from the SSA syndicate desk at Royal Bank of Scotland and is expected to join the SSA desk at TD Securities, market sources told IFR on Monday.

Byrne has been working on the RBS global banking and markets team for six years and eight months, according to his LinkedIn profile.

RBS declined to comment. TD Securities was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)