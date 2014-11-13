FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Meldrum takes on wider strategic role at RBS
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Meldrum takes on wider strategic role at RBS

Michael Turner

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - RBS has shifted Simon Meldrum out of his position as a director in the bank’s emerging markets loan syndicate business to a broader strategic role, according to two sources.

Meldrum is now in a strategic, non-product, non-region specific role, according to a source, who could not specify exactly what the new position entails.

Before switching jobs, Meldrum was a director in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa loan syndicate business.

The move comes as part of a huge overhaul to RBS’s debt underwriting business that took place in September.

As part of the restructuring, RBS closed down its debt financing team for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which led to 16 job losses including Hasan Mustafa, who headed the debt team.

Marc Giesen, who took over as head of RBS’s debt capital markets business in the Middle East only two months ago, is to leave the bank, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

See story: ID:nL6N0T33UW

An RBS spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
