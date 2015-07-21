FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munro made head of FI at RBS
July 21, 2015 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

Munro made head of FI at RBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - RBS has made Doug Munro head of financial institutions, debt capital markets for UK and Ireland.

He currently works within the wider group as head of funding, products and propositions at Ulster Bank, the Irish subsidiary of RBS.

He will report to Jonathan Stebbins, managing director, UK DCM.

At Ulster Bank he helped to make sure the business could be funded on a standalone basis.

Before then Munro has worked in various DCM roles at RBS and HSBC. He was also a senior credit salesperson at RBS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
