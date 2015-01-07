FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Tynan quits RBS
January 7, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Tynan quits RBS

Chris Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 - Debt capital markets syndicate veteran Richard Tynan has left RBS to work on an independent project less than four months after a restructuring of the bank’s debt capital markets business.

The restructuring saw Tynan moved off the executive committee to be head of alternative distribution, syndicate. Previously, he had been head of syndicate, EMEA. He joined RBS three years ago as head of emerging markets syndicate.

RBS confirmed the departure and said Miles Hunt would replace Tynan as head of alternative distribution, syndicate. (Chris Spink, Editing by Helene Durand)

