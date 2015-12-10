FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBS' Skeet put at risk
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-RBS' Skeet put at risk

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland’s debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk, according to a market source.

Skeet has worked at RBS in London since April 2011, and has run covered bond origination since the summer of 2014. He is still employed by the bank.

It is the latest reshuffle at RBS, which folded its hybrid and liability management team into the bank’s syndicate business in October as part of the overhaul of its investment bank .

Skeet could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)

