RBS's Skeet gets top covered bond job in FIG DCM reshuffle

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland has lost two senior debt capital markets bankers and promoted Tim Skeet to head of covered bond origination as part of a reshuffle of its financials business.

Skeet, who is responsible for Nordic financial institutions at the state-owned lender, is taking on Christoph Anhamm’s covered bond job. Anhamm is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” according to a market source.

Anhamm had been head of covered bond origination at the UK lender since 2009 when he took over from Mauricio Noe, who left to run Deutsche Bank’s covered business.

Anhamm helped structuring the first covered bond pass-through structure for NIBC last year.

RBS is also waving goodbye to Tom Burgess, vice president of markets at RBS who has left to join Barclays’ financial institutions DCM business with a focus on the UK, according to a source.

Burgess replaced David Hague who joined Nomura as head of UK and Ireland FIG DCM coverage in November last year.

At Barclays, Burgess will replace Ed Jennings who left the UK bank earlier this year to join Lloyds as head of UK and Ireland financial institutions debt capital markets. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)