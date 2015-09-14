MOVES-RenCap hires Harvey for London equity trading desk

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Renaissance Capital has hired Dan Harvey as a director on the bank’s equity trading desk in London. He will focus on the metals and mining sector in Central and Eastern Europe and in European frontier markets, and will report to head of trading David George.

Harvey comes with over 20 years of trading experience. Previously, he worked as a director of equity trading at both HSBC and JP Morgan. During his career, he has traded metals and mining, utilities and oil and worked on deals across emerging and frontier markets in the EMEA region. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)