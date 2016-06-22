FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
June 22, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

MOVES-RHB Singapore reorganises to deepen regional presence

Kit Yin Boey

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - RHB Banking Group has made a series of appointments in Singapore to deepen its foothold in the city state's financial markets.

Mike Chan, currently managing director and chief executive officer of RHB Investment Bank, will become the lender's Singapore CEO, while Robert Huray will take over as CEO of RHB Investment Bank and will also be head of group investment banking.

Kenneth Yeo Wei Ming, who is currently head of Asia debt capital markets, will take over from Huray's current role as RHB Securities Singapore's CEO.

"Singapore is a key market for RHB in driving international growth," said RHB Banking Group managing director Khairussaleh Ramli. "It is important that we continue to harness greater synergy, optimise business potential and capitalise on market opportunities."

While Chan is expected to optimise business potential and create better synergy among the bank's units, Huray will spearhead the further growth of the IB business and operations in Malaysia and regionally.

Yeoh will be responsible for the business and operations of RHB Securities Singapore.

Meanwhile, Jason Wong, currently country head of RHB Bank Singapore, will leave to pursue other opportunities. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
