MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US

May 24 (Reuters) - Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.

The company named Reza Vahabzadeh and Siddharth Hariharan managing directors of the consumer team, and Aashis Mehta and Timothy Hotchandani managing directors of the healthcare team.

Vahabzadeh, Mehta and Hotchandani are based in New York, while Hariharan is based in Los Angeles, Rothschild said.

Vahabzadeh most recently served as a senior adviser to global consumer practice at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Hariharan joins the company after 13 years with J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently the executive director and head of emerging brands.

Mehta joins from Lazard, where he was a member of the Healthcare Group, while Hotchandani was with Deutsche Bank AG as a managing director with the firm's healthcare group.