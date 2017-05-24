FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.

The company named Reza Vahabzadeh and Siddharth Hariharan managing directors of the consumer team, and Aashis Mehta and Timothy Hotchandani managing directors of the healthcare team.

Vahabzadeh, Mehta and Hotchandani are based in New York, while Hariharan is based in Los Angeles, Rothschild said.

Vahabzadeh most recently served as a senior adviser to global consumer practice at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Hariharan joins the company after 13 years with J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently the executive director and head of emerging brands.

Mehta joins from Lazard, where he was a member of the Healthcare Group, while Hotchandani was with Deutsche Bank AG as a managing director with the firm's healthcare group. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

