FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MOVES-Speller to head Rothschild debt advisory in US
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Speller to head Rothschild debt advisory in US

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (IFR) - Rothschild has appointed Michael Speller as head of debt advisory, North America, a key target for expansion of the Paris-headquartered firm's advisory services.

Speller joins from Credit Suisse, where he was head of leveraged finance origination in the global industrials group for nine years and 16 years overall at the Swiss bank. Before that he worked at DLJ, prior to its acquisition by Credit Suisse, and Bear Stearns.

Rothschild appointed Jimmy Neissa head of its business in North America earlier this year, succeeding Steve Ledoux. Neissa started in his role in September and also worked at DLJ before joining UBS as co-head of global M&A.

Neissa's colleague at UBS, Lee LeBrun, moved to Rothschild at the same time, becoming head of M&A, North America. He had also worked at DLJ before moving to UBS.

Speller starts at his new firm on February 13. Rothschild aims to expand its debt advisory business in North America under Speller's leadership. The firm is very active in this area elsewhere. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.