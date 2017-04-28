FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Riera reroutes to RBC Capital Markets

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Peter Riera will join RBC Capital Markets to lead its UK FIG debt capital markets origination effort, according to a source.

Riera had been at HSBC since 2006 and relocated from New York to the London FIG syndicate desk late last year as part of a broader reshuffle. He led HSBC's US and Yankee financials syndicate in New York.

He joins the Canadian bank in London as a director and will report to Anthony Tobin, European head of syndicate and frequent borrower origination.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright

