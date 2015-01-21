FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Royal London hires ex-Fidelity manager Greetham for multi asset role
January 21, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Royal London hires ex-Fidelity manager Greetham for multi asset role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it had hired former Fidelity Worldwide Investment fund manager Trevor Greetham as head of multi asset investments.

Trevor was a director for asset allocation at Fidelity since 2006 and earlier also held a similar role at Merrill Lynch.

Trevor will start his newly-created role at Royal London in April and report to Piers Hillier, the firm’s chief investment officer, the money manager said in a statement.

Royal London managed 78.4 billion pounds ($118.49 billion) at the end of September. ($1 = 0.6616 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

