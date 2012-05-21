RWE names new co-heads of coal - sources

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - RWE Trading, a British subisidiary of German utility RWE, has appointed Chris Roberts and Ravi Khosla as joint heads of its coal department, sources close to the company said on Monday.

Alex Thistlethwaite, who headed coal as well as other energy markets, will continue to oversee UK power and gas trading.

Chris Roberts is an RWE coal veteran of many years’ standing, while Khosla helped set up the firm’s U.S. trading operations. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Dan Lalor)