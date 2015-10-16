MOVES-Santander names Bulbrook head of loan syndication

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Peter Bulbrook has been appointed as head of loan syndication at Santander. The London-based role will bring loan syndication closer to Santander’s debt capital markets activity, including debt origination and structuring.

Bulbrook will report to Aitor Elustondo Casas, Santander’s Madrid-based global head of syndications and will also report into Harry Bright, head of credit markets UK.

Bulbrook was previously global head of debt capital markets risk at Barclays, which included responsibilities for underwriting leveraged finance, high-yield and investment-grade loans.

Prior to that, he was head of loan capital markets at Barclays.

He will start his new job in mid-November. (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)