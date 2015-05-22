MOVES-Neville Crow to retire from Santander

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Respected market professional Neville Crow will retire as head of UK loans at Santander on June 30 after a 34-year career in the syndicated loan market.

Crow’s first position at Midland Bank was followed by 23.5 years at Chase Manhattan and JP Morgan in a range of loan roles including origination, distribution, secondary and syndicate.

After a brief 20-month stint at Barclays Corporate, Crow joined Santander in 2011, where he was head of origination and successfully built an investment-grade loan team focussing on top companies.

“Neville has played a pivotal role in positioning Santander with much greater relevance in the UK market and our growth in recent years is a testament to the dedication and inspiration that Neville has given to the role. He will be very much missed by his colleagues,” said Harry Bright, head of credit markets UK at Santander. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)