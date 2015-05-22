FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Neville Crow to retire from Santander
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Neville Crow to retire from Santander

Tessa Walsh

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Respected market professional Neville Crow will retire as head of UK loans at Santander on June 30 after a 34-year career in the syndicated loan market.

Crow’s first position at Midland Bank was followed by 23.5 years at Chase Manhattan and JP Morgan in a range of loan roles including origination, distribution, secondary and syndicate.

After a brief 20-month stint at Barclays Corporate, Crow joined Santander in 2011, where he was head of origination and successfully built an investment-grade loan team focussing on top companies.

“Neville has played a pivotal role in positioning Santander with much greater relevance in the UK market and our growth in recent years is a testament to the dedication and inspiration that Neville has given to the role. He will be very much missed by his colleagues,” said Harry Bright, head of credit markets UK at Santander. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.