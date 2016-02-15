FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Dodd bows out of Santander
February 15, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Dodd bows out of Santander

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 - Mark Dodd, Santander’s head of credit markets for Europe, will leave the bank at the end of March after more than 30 years in the industry, according to an internal memo sent by Jose Manuel Colina, head of market activities Europe.

Dodd will be replaced by Roberto Fernandez-Diaz, who was previously global head of debt capital markets.

Dodd is leaving to spend more time with his family. He joined Santander in 2009 from RBS, where he had been head of bond syndicate and co-head of the combined EMEA bond and loan syndicate. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Philip Wright and Robert Smith)

