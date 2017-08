DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, the kingdom's oldest lender, said on Wednesday its managing director Bernd Van Linder will leave the bank on Dec. 31 after submitting his resignation.

Van Linder is leaving the bank for personal reasons when his current contract expires, having led the bank for 10 years, it said in a bourse statement.

Saudi Hollandi said it will name a successor before the end of the year. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)