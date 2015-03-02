FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Sberbank cuts four senior capital markets roles in London
March 2, 2015

MOVES-Sberbank cuts four senior capital markets roles in London

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - Sberbank has cut four senior capital markets roles within its corporate and investment banking business in London, according to a spokesperson for the Russian bank.

Head of global debt syndicate Chris Hewitt, head of equity syndicate Steve Kale, head of international fixed income, commodities and currencies sales Dean Tyler and co-head of equity sales trading Rob Hagon have all left the firm, the spokesperson confirmed.

All four joined the Russian investment bank in 2012, according to their LinkedIn pages and Sberbank’s press service.

Hewitt joined Sberbank in February 2012 from Nomura, while Kale moved to the company from Citigroup in May 2012. Tyler joined the bank that September from VTB Capital, the same month that Hagon joined from Renaissance Capital.

Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
