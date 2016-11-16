MOVES-Sberbank appoints physical metals trading head

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Sergey Nenashev has been made head of physical metals trading at Sberbank's corporate and investment bank.

Nenashev will report to Sergio Soler, head of metals trading at the Russian lender.

Nenashev was previously head of precious metals at VTB Capital. He has also worked at French bank Natixis in commodity trading.

Andrey Shemetov, Sberbank's head of global markets, said commodity trading was one of the group's "strategic imperatives". It has recently become a member of the Shanghai gold exchange. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)