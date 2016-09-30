MOVES-Sberbank appoints head of electronic mkts distribution

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Sberbank's corporate and investment bank has appointed Vladimir Yarovoy, the former head of FX at Moscow Exchange, as head of electronic markets distribution in its global markets.

Sberbank said on Friday Yarovoy will be responsible for driving the adoption of Sberbank Markets, a multi-asset class electronic trading platform that automates trading, trade confirmation and settlement.

Yarovoy will report on the trading and product side to Damian Bunce, head of electronic markets, and on the distribution side to Vadim Martynenko, head of fixed income and derivative products sales.

Sberbank said its global markets team this week also appointed Konstantin Shulga as electronic markets distribution director. (Reporting by Steve Slater)