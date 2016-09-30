FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Sberbank appoints head of electronic mkts distribution
September 30, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Sberbank appoints head of electronic mkts distribution

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Sberbank's corporate and investment bank has appointed Vladimir Yarovoy, the former head of FX at Moscow Exchange, as head of electronic markets distribution in its global markets.

Sberbank said on Friday Yarovoy will be responsible for driving the adoption of Sberbank Markets, a multi-asset class electronic trading platform that automates trading, trade confirmation and settlement.

Yarovoy will report on the trading and product side to Damian Bunce, head of electronic markets, and on the distribution side to Vadim Martynenko, head of fixed income and derivative products sales.

Sberbank said its global markets team this week also appointed Konstantin Shulga as electronic markets distribution director. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
