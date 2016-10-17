MOVES-Shlomo Yanai joins Moelis in senior advisory role

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moelis & Company has hired seasoned executive Shlomo Yanai, most recently of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, to join the firm as a senior advisor, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

The hiring underscores Moelis's continued efforts to strengthen and broaden its client relationships by hiring veteran executives. A year ago, it appointed British businessman Charles Allen as advisory chairman based in London.

Yanai worked as president and CEO of Teva from 2007 to 2012. Before Teva, he served as CEO and president of Israeli crop protection company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Yanai's board memberships include positions on the boards of pharmaceutical companies Cambrex Corp, Perrigo Company Plc and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

"Throughout his career as an executive and board member, Shlomo has developed significant M&A experience" Moelis Chairman and CEO Ken Moelis said in a statement.

"His deep relationships with multinational companies in the healthcare, industrials, technology, and business services sectors will provide exceptional benefit to our clients across the globe." (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)