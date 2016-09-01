LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Huw van Steenis, Morgan Stanley's respected banking analyst, is leaving the investment banking industry to join Schroders, Britain's largest listed asset manager.
Schroders has appointed van Steenis as global head of strategy, a new role where he will be responsible for business strategy and corporate development, the asset manager said on Thursday.
Van Steenis will join in the fourth quarter and be based in London. He will be a member of the management committee and report to chief executive Peter Harrison.
Schroders had £344bn (US$440bn) in assets under management at the end of June.
Van Steenis is currently managing director of banks and diversified research at Morgan Stanley, where he has spent 14 years. He previously worked at JP Morgan and Boston Consulting Group.
Morgan Stanley said Magdalena Stoklosa will lead the European banks research team with immediate effect, according to an internal memo to staff seen by IFR. Stoklosa had led Morgan Stanley's emerging markets banking research. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Joy Global posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Joy global announces third quarter fiscal 2016 operating results
BRIEF-Diamond Offshore says unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro
* On August 30, 2016, unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. of drilling contract on Ocean Valor
MOVES-Azema to head French activity at Perella Weinberg
LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - David Azema, chairman of global infrastructure group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned from the US bank to join independent advisory house Perella Weinberg as head of investment banking for France.