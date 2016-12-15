FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MOVES-Scotiabank names digital banking heads in its key markets
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 12:09 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Scotiabank names digital banking heads in its key markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Scotiabank said it appointed five digital banking heads in its key markets of Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Fuencis Gomez has been named vice president, digital banking, Mexico. She most recently served as chief commercial officer at the airline Interjet.

Marcelino Vegas, who has been appointed vice president, digital banking, Colombia, was previously country general manager for the brand Mercado Libre.

Jeff Marshall has been named senior vice president, digital banking, Canada. Formerly, he was vice president of marketing at Scotiabank.

Daniel Kennedy has been appointed vice president, digital banking, Chile. He has more than 12 years of senior leadership experience and most recently served as a director, customer experience, Scotiabank Chile.

Luis Torres has been named senior vice president, digital banking, Peru. He was previously chief executive at Microsoft Peru. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.