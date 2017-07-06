By Alasdair Reilly
| LONDON, July 6
LONDON, July 6 Asa Samuelsson has been appointed
head of loan syndications at SEB replacing loan market
veteran Michael Dicks who has taken up a new role at the bank,
SEB announced on Thursday.
Samuelsson, who joined SEB’s loan origination team in 2000,
steps up from her previous role as head of loan syndicate.
Dicks has taken up a role of senior banker within SEB’s
newly formed financial sponsor/debt financing group reporting to
reporting to Rolf Andersch, recently hired from Nordea.
Racking up over 35 years of experience in the London loan
syndications market, Dicks joined Midland Bank International in
1982 in its aerospace financing team before a stint at Citicorp
Investment.
He then joined Scandinavian Bank in 1989 before it was
acquired by SEB in 1990 and headed up its loan syndications
team.
