WASHINGTON Feb 13 Stephen L. Cohen, a former associate director of enforcement for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has joined the law firm Sidley Austin LLP as a partner in its securities and derivatives enforcement and regulatory practice.

During his time at the SEC, Cohen oversaw a number of high-profile cases, including fraud charges against Computer Sciences Corp as well as cases against two exchanges later acquired by BATS Global Markets over failures to accurately describe order types. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci)