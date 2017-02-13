Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday, hurt by importer dollar demand even as concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
WASHINGTON Feb 13 Stephen L. Cohen, a former associate director of enforcement for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has joined the law firm Sidley Austin LLP as a partner in its securities and derivatives enforcement and regulatory practice.
During his time at the SEC, Cohen oversaw a number of high-profile cases, including fraud charges against Computer Sciences Corp as well as cases against two exchanges later acquired by BATS Global Markets over failures to accurately describe order types. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.
* Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders