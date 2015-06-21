FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Kuwait's The Securities House CEO to depart, replaced by Gatehouse chairman
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Kuwait's The Securities House CEO to depart, replaced by Gatehouse chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, June 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Kuwait’s The Securities House said on Sunday he was stepping down from his position at the sharia-compliant investment firm and would be replaced by the current chairman of U.K.-based Islamic lender Gatehouse Bank.

Ayman Boodai would be succeeded as head of The Securities House by Fahed Boodai, who is a member of the same family, after large shareholders agreed to the change, Ayman Boodai told reporters.

Legal steps to allow the change have begun, with a new board of directors needed to be elected before a new chief executive can be nominated.

The Securities House is one of two big shareholders in Gatehouse Bank, with the other being Kuwait Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Separately, Ayman Boodai said Gatehouse Bank plans to open a number of branches or representative offices in Gulf countries without offering details.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.