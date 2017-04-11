FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
MOVES-SG's Moran bids farewell to corporate DCM coverage
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-SG's Moran bids farewell to corporate DCM coverage

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale's Brendon Moran has been appointed as senior banker, covering the natural resources and utilities sectors in the UK, according to the bank.

Moran was previously global co-head of corporate origination for debt capital markets within the French bank's global finance business, alongside Felix Orsini. His replacement will be announced in due course.

He will be based in London and report to Sadia Ricke, UK group chief country officer and head of coverage and investment banking, UK.

His appointment is effective from May 1. He replaces Dania Seiglie, who is retiring. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.