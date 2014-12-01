MOVES-Societe Generale adds Rekowski to head ECM in Poland

LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - Societe Generale has hired Jan Rekowski as head of equity capital markets for Poland. He joins from Bank Zachodni WBK in the country, where he was head of IPO and corporate clients.

Rekowski will jointly report to Laurent Cassin, head of ECM for emerging markets, and to Andrzej Olszewski, head of coverage and investment banking for Poland.

He will be responsible for all aspects of the bank’s ECM activity in Poland, including supervision over primary and secondary market transactions. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)