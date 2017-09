MOVES-Citi's Romain Stephan joins Silver Time Partners - Bloomberg

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Romain Stephan, Citigroup Inc’s head of equities for France, is leaving the company to join Paris-based asset management firm Silver Time Partners SAS, Bloomberg reported.

Stephan, who was a managing director at Citigroup, is joining Silver Time as founding partner and chief marketing officer, Bloomberg reported, citing Silver Time partners Aurelio Rodriguez and Olivier Nobile. (bloom.bg/1w1Iv0X)

Both Citigroup and Silver Time Partners were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.