UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citi's Romain Stephan joins Silver Time Partners

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Paris-based hedge fund Silver Time Partners said Romain Stephan is joining the company from Citigroup Inc as founding partner and chief marketing officer.

Silver Time’s chairman, Olivier Nobile, confirmed this in an e-mail to Reuters.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Stephan is leaving his role as Citi's head of equities for France to join Silver Time. (bloom.bg/1w1Iv0X)

Citigroup was not immediately available for comment.

Silver Time Partners was created in June 2014 by Olivier Nobile and Aurelio Rodriguez, who left Boussard & Gavaudan to join forces with Cheuvreux’s ex-deputy CEO Bertrand Patillet.