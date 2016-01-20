FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Vignon appointed head of EMEA loan syndicate at Soc Gen
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Vignon appointed head of EMEA loan syndicate at Soc Gen

Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Laurent Vignon has been appointed head of Societe Generale’s EMEA loan syndicate as of February 1, 2016.

Based in Paris, he will manage loan syndication teams in Paris, London and Madrid responsible for loan structuring, underwriting and distribution in the region. Vignon will report to Terence Shanahan, global head of syndicate, and Stephen Swift, deputy global head of syndicate.

Vignon was previously head of EMEA corporate & acquisition loan syndicate since 2015 following the departure of Quentin L‘Helias, who left the role to take up a new position in the bank.

Before that Vignon was head of Western European corporate & acquisition loan syndicate also at Societe Generale.

Vignon replaces Damien Lamoril who has been appointed deputy head of risk for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking. (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.