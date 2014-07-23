MOVES-Azeri oil company hires for global reach, London office

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The trading arm of Azeri oil firm SOCAR has hired several top traders from Trafigura and Arcadia as it expands global operations and prepares to open shop in London, traders said.

Former Arcadia crude traders Giulio Antonucci and Dario Striano have been hired by SOCAR to work out of a yet-to-open physical trading desk in London, according to several traders.

Senior Trafigura crude trader Pino Petricone has moved in recent months to SOCAR’s main trading office in Geneva, while Trafigura’s Middle East gasoline trader Anand Kumar joined SOCAR’s Singapore desk, traders said.

SOCAR’s trading has traditionally focused on light Azeri crude produced out of the Caspian Sea in a joint venture with BP .

The trading arm of the state-owned oil and gas company has rapidly expanded in recent years, becoming an active player in European and Asian oil products trading as well as Basrah crude in Iraq.

It is also investing heavily in energy and infrastructure projects in Turkey, including the Star refinery in Aliaga on the Aegean coast which is expected to have an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

The company aimed at tripling oil and products volumes sales between 2011 and 2016 with the aim of joining the league of top global trading houses.

Socar did not respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne and Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)