FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Societe Generale makes pair of DCM appointments
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Societe Generale makes pair of DCM appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Societe Generale’s investment bank said it had made a pair of senior appointments in debt capital markets, including naming Felix Orsini as head of public sector origination.

Orsini, based in Paris, will keep his current role as co-head of corporate origination alongside Brendon Moran.

SG’s corporate and investment bank said on Wednesday it had also appointed Eric Meunier as head of financial origination. He is based in London.

Both Orsini and Meunier report to Demetrio Salorio, head of DCM. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.