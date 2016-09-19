MOVES-Societe Generale names Ricke as UK country head

LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Societe Generale said Sadia Ricke, its head of global finance in Asia-Pacific, will take charge of its business in the UK from January.

Ricke will take over as country head and head of the coverage and investment banking (CIB) division in the UK from Ian Fisher, who has been appointed to a new position as head of the French bank's culture and conduct programme.

Fisher will start running the culture and conduct programme next month, and will also head the UK business until the end of the year. He has been UK country head since 2009, after joining Societe Generale in 1996 and running loan syndicate and then debt syndicate. He previously worked for Credit Lyonnais and Citigroup.

Ricke has been in her current role, based in Hong Kong, since January 2015. She began her career at Societe Generale in 1994 in the financial institutions credit department and was in structured finance until 2010 when she was appointed head of credit risk for CIB.

Societe Generale has nearly 4,000 staff in Britain and plans to move to a new headquarters in the Canary Wharf financial district. (Reporting by Steve Slater)