MOVES-SocGen names Garnier head of APAC global markets

HONG KONG, April 25 (IFR) - Societe Generale has named Yann Garnier as head of global markets in Asia Pacific.

He replaces Frank Drouet, who was recently appointed head of global markets.

Garnier, who was formerly Drouet’s deputy, is based in Hong Kong and reports to Drouet and Hikaru Ogata, CEO of global banking and investor solutions in Asia Pacific.

In addition, Marc El Asmar was appointed head of sales for global markets, succeeding David Escoffier who has decided to leave the group.

El Asmar is based in London and reports to Drouet. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson)