FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-SocGen names Garnier head of APAC global markets
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

MOVES-SocGen names Garnier head of APAC global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (IFR) - Societe Generale has named Yann Garnier as head of global markets in Asia Pacific.

He replaces Frank Drouet, who was recently appointed head of global markets.

Garnier, who was formerly Drouet’s deputy, is based in Hong Kong and reports to Drouet and Hikaru Ogata, CEO of global banking and investor solutions in Asia Pacific.

In addition, Marc El Asmar was appointed head of sales for global markets, succeeding David Escoffier who has decided to leave the group.

El Asmar is based in London and reports to Drouet. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.