MOVES-Syndication head Huete takes on global finance role at SG

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale has promoted its global head of syndication Alvaro Huete to the position of deputy head of global finance and head of global finance for the UK. Based in London, he will report to Pierre Palmieri, global head of global finance.

Huete replaces Slawomir Krupa, who was recently announced as chief executive officer for the bank’s Americas operation. Before that, David Coxon held the position until his retirement.

Terence Shanahan, previously deputy to Huete, has subsequently been promoted to take on his global head of syndication duties. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)