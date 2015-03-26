MOVES-Societe Generale promotes Maringe, Lawson-Hall to new jobs

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - Societe Generale has made a two new appointments at its corporate and investment bank.

Michael Maringe has been made head of financial sponsor coverage for France, Belgium and Luxembourg. He was previously head of equity capital markets for the region. Based in Paris, he reports to Scott Phillips, global head of financial sponsor coverage and to Thierry d‘Argent and Sylvie Remond, co-heads of coverage and investment banking.

Cathia Lawson-Hall has been appointed senior banker, in charge of large corporates and financial institutions in Africa. Previously, she was co-head of debt capital markets for corporates in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Based in Paris, hsereports to Michel Payan, head of coverage and investment banking for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and to Pierre-Yves Bonnet, global gead of financial institutions. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)