a year ago
MOVES-Laurencin leaves SG, replaced by Blanchard
September 15, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Laurencin leaves SG, replaced by Blanchard

Hannah Brenton

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tristan Laurencin has left Societe Generale, where he was head of leveraged loan trading, and has been replaced by Benoit Blanchard, banking sources said.

Laurencin joined Societe Generale in September 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile, and had previously worked at RBS, EPIC Private Equity, Deutsche Bank, ABN AMRO and JP Morgan since 2000.

Blanchard has been head of emerging markets loan trading at Societe Generale since November 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile, having worked in loan trading at the bank since February 2010.

A spokesperson for Societe Generale declined to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

