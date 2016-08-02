FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Mulcair to head Societe Generale's European leveraged loan syndicate
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 1:58 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Mulcair to head Societe Generale's European leveraged loan syndicate

Hannah Brenton

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Marina Mulcair has been promoted to head Societe Generale's European leveraged loan syndicate, a spokeswoman for the bank confirmed.

Mulcair took up the new role on Monday and will report to Laurent Vignon, head of European loan syndicate.

She will replace Ignacio Blasco, who will be returning to Madrid after five years in charge of the bank's European leveraged loan activity in London.

Blasco is leaving the role for personal reasons, a source said.

Mulcair has been at Societe Generale for 10 years, having joined the leveraged capital markets team in 2006 from JP Morgan, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

