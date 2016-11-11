FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
REFILE-MOVES-Russell leaves SG deputy debt syndicate role
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 11, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 9 months ago

REFILE-MOVES-Russell leaves SG deputy debt syndicate role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo)

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Jason Russell, deputy head of debt syndicate at Societe Generale has left the bank, according to sources.

The news surprised insiders at the bank where Russell had worked for much of his financial career.

Russell was a stalwart of the securitisation sector, working as a trader, syndicate and then running structured finance market solutions until July 2010 when he was appointed deputy to Eric Cherpion, global head of DCM syndicate at Societe Generale.

A SG spokesperson declined to comment. Russell was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.