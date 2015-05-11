FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Stear takes on EM job at Societe Generale as Anne leaves
May 11, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Stear takes on EM job at Societe Generale as Anne leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Guy Stear will take on the head of emerging markets strategy role at Societe Generale after the departure of the previous holder Benoit Anne, who has decided to leave the bank to persue other opportunities.

Based in Paris, Stear will will work on the development of emerging markets research across the European, Asian and Latin American markets. He will maintain his existing responsibilities as global head of credit strategy within the cross asset research department. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
