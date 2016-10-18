FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-SG names Swift as APAC Global Finance head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 18 (IFR) - Societe Generale has named Stephen Swift as head of Global Finance for Asia Pacific, with effect from January 1 2017.

Swift takes over from Sadia Ricke, who has been appointed chief country officer for the UK, also effective the same date.

Based in Hong Kong, Swift will report to Hikaru Ogata, Asia Pacific CEO, and Pierre Palmieri, global head of global finance.

Swift has been with Societe Generale for 29 years and most recently served as deputy head of global syndicate. (Reporting by Thomas Blott; editing by Dharsan Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
