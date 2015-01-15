FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Societe Generale adds Veit for German corporate finance
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Societe Generale adds Veit for German corporate finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Societe Generale has added Dieter Veit as co-head of corporate finance and head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany. He starts today, and replaces Jan Caspar Hoffmann, who has “decided to pursue other career opportunities”, according to the bank.

Based in Frankfurt, he will report globally to Thierry d‘Argent, global head of corporate finance, and locally to Guido Zoeller, group country head of Germany and Austria.

Veit joins the bank from Rothschild, where most recently he was a managing director, responsible for corporate finance advisory. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.