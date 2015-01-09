MOVES-Guy Bottrill to join SG corporate origination team

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Guy Bottrill has left BNP Paribas to join Societe Generale as director of Northern European origination, according to sources.

He will work alongside Tom Minoletti, also a director, and report to global co-heads of corporate origination, Brendon Moran and Felix Orsini.

Bottrill is on gardening leave from BNP Paribas where he worked in the bank’s Northern European corporate team. He will start his new position at Societe Generale on January 26. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)