MOVES-SG names Hammond to head UK culture and conduct

Nov 14 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Derek Hammond to the new position of head of culture and conduct for global banking and investor services in the UK.

He will report to Ian Fisher, who has been named head of the whole bank's culture and conduct programme, a role he will undertake from January.

Sadia Ricke, head of global finance in Asia-Pacific, will replace Fisher in his current position as UK head from January.

Hammond is currently global head of corporate marketing and equity capital markets liaison. Before that he was head of distribution for UK and Northern Europe. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)