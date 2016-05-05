FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Societe Generale appoints US conduct chief
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Societe Generale appoints US conduct chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed its first chief culture and conduct officer for the Americas. Nancy Harrington Jones, currently human resources chief for the Americas at the French bank, will report directly to regional CEO Slawomir Krupa.

“The primary objective of our culture and conduct program - which is central to our bank’s ambitions - is to secure a safe, sound and profitable business that will inspire long-lasting, confident relationships with our clients, peers and employees,” said Krupa.

Before taking on her present position in 2007, Harrington Jones was global director for IT in Paris and had various management positions in that division.

John Fitzgerald will replace Harrington Jones in her current role. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.